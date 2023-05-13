Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.04% of Lamar Advertising worth $387,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

