Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AbbVie worth $331,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

