Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,990,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $288,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.1 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.