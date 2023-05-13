Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 446,033 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $516,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $119.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.