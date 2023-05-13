Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several analysts have commented on VSCO shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

