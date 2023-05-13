Vertcoin Price Down 14.9% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $75,924.73 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,871.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00299981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00570687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00421301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,743,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

