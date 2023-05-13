Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

