Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Down 6.6%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.88. 116,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 578,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,569,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

