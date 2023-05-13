Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lowered by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

