Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.53, reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 46.09%. Veritiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$22.00 EPS.

Veritiv Trading Down 0.6 %

VRTV traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.71. 99,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,020. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $161.84.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

VRTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,791,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth about $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

