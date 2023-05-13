Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

About Veradigm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $403,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 9.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 51.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

