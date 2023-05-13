Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $335.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.60. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

