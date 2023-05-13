Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

VEA stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

