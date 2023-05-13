Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

MMM opened at $100.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

