Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0145 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $955,933.41 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00040942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,449,056,188 coins and its circulating supply is 2,449,056,185 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

