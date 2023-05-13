Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Down 13%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) traded down 13% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
