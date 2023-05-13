Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Down 13%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) traded down 13% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

