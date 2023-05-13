Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Opus Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $199.40. The company has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.