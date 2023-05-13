Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $326,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,043,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

