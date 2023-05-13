Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,805,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 3,506,045 shares.The stock last traded at $58.61 and had previously closed at $58.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after buying an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7,918.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after buying an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 53,636.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after buying an additional 2,525,193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

