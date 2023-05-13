Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

