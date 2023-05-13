Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.66. 606,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

