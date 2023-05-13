Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.