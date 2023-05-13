Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,877 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

