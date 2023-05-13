Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8,213.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $359.34 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

