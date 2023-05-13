Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 390,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 651,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 464,214 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

