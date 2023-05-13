UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
UTime Stock Down 8.0 %
UTime stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 52,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,374. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
