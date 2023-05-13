UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UTime Stock Down 8.0 %

UTime stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 52,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,374. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

