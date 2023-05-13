USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $88.58 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,848.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00426395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00130019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024391 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80458525 USD and is up 12.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,108,211.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

