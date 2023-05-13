USDX [Kava] Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $89.78 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,899.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.28 or 0.00421150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00129446 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00024127 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00041070 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

