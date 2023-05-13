US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Approximately 69,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.82.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. US Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 15,000.00%.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.