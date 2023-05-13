US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Approximately 69,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).
US Solar Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.82.
US Solar Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. US Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 15,000.00%.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
