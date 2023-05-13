UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $654,162.86 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00013067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00299981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,386,545 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,387,304.9 in circulation."

