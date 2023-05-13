United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,258,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United States Cellular by 67.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $358,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 896.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 5.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

