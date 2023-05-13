United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $17.08. 14,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

