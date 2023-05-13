Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average is $203.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

