Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Uni-Select to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of UNIEF stock remained flat at $34.32 during midday trading on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Sélect, Inc engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts and automotive refinish and industrial coatings. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, GSF Car Parts UK, and Corporate Office and Others. The FinishMaster US segment offers refinish and industrial coatings and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.