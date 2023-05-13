Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.75.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.88. The company had a trading volume of 925,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,072. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.16 and its 200-day moving average is $492.23.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 146,923 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 198,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

