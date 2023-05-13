UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) SVP Christopher P. Litterio Sells 1,624 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of UFPT stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.
Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
