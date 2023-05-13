UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) SVP Christopher P. Litterio Sells 1,624 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.