TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Underperform”

National Bankshares lowered shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.00.

TVA Group Stock Performance

TSE TVA.B opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. TVA Group has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.86.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

