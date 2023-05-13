TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,211,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 1,954,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,470.2 days.

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFF stock remained flat at $6.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TUIFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 470 ($5.93) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.67) to GBX 1,520 ($19.18) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

