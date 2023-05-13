Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.