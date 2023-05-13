Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
TNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.03. 208,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $502.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
