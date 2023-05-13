Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $463.70 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $463.70 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026728 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009063 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Trust Wallet Token
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.
Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.
Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
