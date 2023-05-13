Truist Financial Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

