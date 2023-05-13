TRON Price Reaches $0.0688 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $214.67 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003457 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003154 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,460,349,751 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

