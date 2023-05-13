Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital
In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.7 %
Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 224,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,134. The firm has a market cap of $409.69 million, a P/E ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,133.33%.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
