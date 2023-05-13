Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after buying an additional 324,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,284,000 after acquiring an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,958,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,153,000 after acquiring an additional 133,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after buying an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,361,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $46.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

