Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.