Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,055 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,467,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

