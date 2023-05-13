Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 385 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $461.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $463.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

