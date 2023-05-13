Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trex by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

