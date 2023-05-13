Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 31.5% in April

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena Stock Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

